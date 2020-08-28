Eric Church Gives Human Emotions Proper Names in New Ballad ‘Crazyland’

Similar to how he did in 2015’s “Kill a Word,” Eric Church personifies emotions and troublesome states of mind in his new song “Crazyland.” The ballad, out Friday, is the third release off Church’s to-be-announced next album.

Church wrote the new track with Michael Heeney and Luke Laird (who himself released a solo song this week). Together, the songwriters ascribe human characteristics to words and phrases like “Sad,” “Regret,” “All My Fault,” and “I Told You So” — an accompanying lyric video emphasizes the words by capitalizing them like proper names.

“That’s Sad in the corner with his heart on his sleeve/talking to Regret who’s never gonna leave/over there playing pool is Fool and Lost/and tending bar tonight that’s All My Fault,” Church sings in the acoustic number, which features harmonies from his longtime touring vocalist Joanna Cotten.

“Crazyland” follows the official releases “Stick That in Your Country Song,” a topical song lambasting Nashville for not addressing social issues, and “Bad Mother Trucker,” about a female 18-wheeler driver.

The North Carolina native returned to his home state to write and record songs for his upcoming project, which is set to be the follow-up to 2018’s Desperate Man. Along with the studio releases, he’s also teased songs like “Never Break Heart,” “Jenny,” and the spoken-word “Through My Ray-Bans.”