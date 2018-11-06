See Eric Church, Bruce Springsteen Perform Together for the First Time

In 2012, Eric Church scored a Number One country hit with his nostalgic anthem “Springsteen.” On Monday night in New York City, Church joined the inspiration for his song —Bruce Springsteen himself — onstage for the first time to perform Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. track “Working on the Highway.”

As is his tradition, Springsteen headlined the annual Stand Up for Heroes concert, which benefits wounded U.S. veterans and their families via the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Earlier in the evening, Church performed his own solo set, highlighting songs off his new album Desperate Man, before ceding the stage to Springsteen, who offered a solo “This Hard Land” and a duet with wife Patti Scialfa on “If I Should Fall Behind,” before welcoming Church back for “Working on the Highway” (10:15 in the video above). One of the more twangy tracks off 1984’s Born in the U.S.A., the song leaned even more toward country-billy with Church’s nasal delivery and Springsteen’s stomp. Springsteen wrapped up his mini-set with another Born in the U.S.A. track, “Dancing in the Dark,” along with a few penis jokes.

Church will launch his headlining Double Down Tour in January in Omaha, Nebraska. The trek finds the country singer performing back-to-back nights in each city, with a single stadium show set for May 25th in Nashville.