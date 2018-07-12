Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Good Charlotte to Lead Press Freedom Concert in Maryland Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Eric Church Announces New Album ‘Desperate Man’

Follow-up to ‘Mr. Misunderstood’ arrives October 5th, with the title track released to his fan club members now

By

Reporter

Marissa R. Moss's Most Recent Stories

View All
eric church

Eric Church will release his new album 'Desperate Man' on October 5th.

John Peets

Eric Church is back with his first official new music since 2015’s surprise release Mr. Misunderstood, and the news comes with an album announcement, too. In a video message to his Church Choir fan club, Church revealed that his forthcoming LP, Desperate Man, will be released October 5th. The first single, also titled “Desperate Man,” will be available Friday, but is streaming for both paid and free tiers of the fan club today.

Co-written with Ray Wylie Hubbard, “Desperate Man” picks up where Mr. Misunderstood’s “Chattanooga Lucy” left off, walking in with a bit of funk and straight into a Southern rock anthem built on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” the Rolling Stones and spikes of Bakersfield guitar. But it’s also unmistakably Church, chugging forward with nonconformist rhythmic breaks and lyrics that paint an evocative picture of the struggle to find sanity and salvation in a bruised but beautiful world. “But hey, what can I say? I’m a desperate man,” Church sings.

“It’s been a while; I just want to say I have missed you,” Church said, addressing fans in the video (fast-forward to the 1:10 mark). “I have good news…the album is done, and we are back. It’s called Desperate Man and the first single is called ‘Desperate Man,’ with the Choir having access to listen first through their login today.”

Desperate Man, produced by Jay Joyce, will be released for free to members of Church’s fan club. Signing off, Church says, “I look forward to seeing you on the road.”

In This Article: Eric Church

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad