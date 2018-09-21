Eric Church to Play Back-to-Back Shows on 2019 Double Down Tour

Eric Church will play twice the shows on his newly announced Double Down Tour, which gets underway January 18th and follows the October release of his new album Desperate Man.

Church has steadily elevated his touring game to become one of live music’s biggest draws, playing marathon two-set shows with no opener on his Holdin’ My Own Tour in 2017. For this next outing, he’ll stretch things out over 48 hours, playing two completely unique shows in each of the 19 cities on his itinerary. Beginning with a pair of dates January 18th and 19th in Omaha, Nebraska, the trek winds through June and includes a May 25th stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium — the lone date without a second-night companion.

Tickets for a handful of will go on sale October 5th, the same day Desperate Man arrives. Members of the Church Choir fan club will have early access to tickets, then they’ll be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, as part of Church’s commitment to weeding out scalpers. Among the ticket offerings this time around will be spots actually inside Church’s stage, available exclusively to Church Choir members and through Church’s new smartphone app.

To date, Church has released the songs “Desperate Man,” “Heart Like a Wheel” and “Monsters” as a preview of the new project. The album’s title track, which Church wrote with Ray Wylie Hubbard, came about after feeling his creativity drained in the wake of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas.

“I was a little lost for a while. I think like a lot of people I was in a little bit of a funk after something like that,” he told Rolling Stone. “I was still a little burned out. A little bit going through the motions.”

Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour dates:

January 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

January 19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

January 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

January 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

February 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

February 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

February 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

February 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 16 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 23 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 26 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 27 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

May 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

June 28 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre