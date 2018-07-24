Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle Plot Tour in Opposition to Trump Immigration Policy

An impressive array of Grammy-winning artists, including Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Steve Earle and Graham Nash, will embark on a five-city tour this fall in an effort to end the Trump administration’s family separation policies. Organized by the Women’s Refugee Commission, which has been advocating ending the practice of detaining families seeking safety at the U.S. border, the Lantern Tour: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families are set to take place from October 23rd to 28th, beginning with a stop at Nashville’s City Winery.

Other artists include Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin and Mexican music legend Lila Downs, though not all artists will appear on all dates of the tour.

“The Women’s Refugee Commission has been on the front lines in advocating for the safety of women and children,” said Lantern Tour lead musician Emmylou Harris in a statement. “Their work is as remarkable as it is critical, especially right now. It is my honor to partner with this incredible organization and to bring my friends along for what I know will be a powerful tour.”

In April, the Trump administration announced its “Zero Tolerance Policy” toward people crossing into the U.S. from Mexico without documentation, resulting in approximately 3,000 children being separated from their parents. In spite of a June court order halting the separation of families and mandating reunification, the administration’s immigration policies have dramatically hampered the ability to return children to their parents and for immigrant families to seek safety.

The Women’s Refugee Commission was founded in 1989 to ensure the rights and protection of displaced women and children throughout the world.

The Lantern Tour dates:

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

October 25 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

October 26 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

October 27 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 28 – New York, NY @ Town Hall