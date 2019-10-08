 ‘Last Waltz’ Tribute Concert Taps Emmylou Harris, Margo Price – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Halsey Frolics Through a Carnival With a Mysterious Girl in 'Graveyard' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Emmylou Harris, Margo Price Anchor All-Star ‘Last Waltz’ Tribute in Nashville

“The Last Waltz Nashville: An All-Star Celebration of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert” also features Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, and Robbie Robertson

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, and Robbie Robertson are all set to appear at tribute to the Band's Last Waltz concert in Nashville.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

The Band’s storied final concert “The Last Waltz,” held Thanksgiving Day 1976 in San Francisco, has spawned numerous tributes, including an annual blowout in East Nashville, as well as a touring band that re-creates the all-star gig. On November 23rd, Blackbird Presents will produce their own salute to the Last Waltz — with help from the Band’s Robbie Robertson.

Titled “The Last Waltz Nashville: An All-Star Celebration of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert,” the show is set for November 23rd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and features a lengthy roster of talent, including Robertson, and Emmylou Harris, who appeared in Martin Scorsese’s 1978 documentary about the Band. Vince Gill, Margo Price, Darius Rucker, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Michael McDonald, Nathaniel Rateliff, John Medeski, and Don Was, the bandleader of many of Blackbird’s concert events, are also on the bill.

The Nashville event serves as the final stop of The Last Waltz Tour, a 12-date run of shows with artists like Haynes, Johnson, and Nelson performing songs by the Band. Tickets for the Bridgestone concert go on sale October 12th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.

“The Last Waltz Nashville: An All-Star Celebration of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert” is the latest in Blackbird Presents’ line of musical celebrations. In January, they staged a salute to Willie Nelson titled Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw.

Robertson released his new album Sinematic in September and performed the LP’s “Let Love Reign” last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.