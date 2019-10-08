Emmylou Harris, Margo Price Anchor All-Star ‘Last Waltz’ Tribute in Nashville

The Band’s storied final concert “The Last Waltz,” held Thanksgiving Day 1976 in San Francisco, has spawned numerous tributes, including an annual blowout in East Nashville, as well as a touring band that re-creates the all-star gig. On November 23rd, Blackbird Presents will produce their own salute to the Last Waltz — with help from the Band’s Robbie Robertson.

Titled “The Last Waltz Nashville: An All-Star Celebration of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert,” the show is set for November 23rd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and features a lengthy roster of talent, including Robertson, and Emmylou Harris, who appeared in Martin Scorsese’s 1978 documentary about the Band. Vince Gill, Margo Price, Darius Rucker, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Michael McDonald, Nathaniel Rateliff, John Medeski, and Don Was, the bandleader of many of Blackbird’s concert events, are also on the bill.

The Nashville event serves as the final stop of The Last Waltz Tour, a 12-date run of shows with artists like Haynes, Johnson, and Nelson performing songs by the Band. Tickets for the Bridgestone concert go on sale October 12th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.

“The Last Waltz Nashville: An All-Star Celebration of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert” is the latest in Blackbird Presents’ line of musical celebrations. In January, they staged a salute to Willie Nelson titled Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw.

Robertson released his new album Sinematic in September and performed the LP’s “Let Love Reign” last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.