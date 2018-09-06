Emmylou Harris Exhibit to Open at Country Music Hall of Fame

Award-winning singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris will be the focus of a life- and career-spanning exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame this fall as Emmylou Harris: Songbird’s Flight is set to open October 5th and will run through August 4th, 2019.

Among the unique items that will be on display are Harris’ first guitar, a Kay 1160 Deco Note, built around 1965, the jacket — designed by famed clothier Manuel Cuevas — which she wore on the cover of the Trio album with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, and, perhaps most poignantly, military decorations, including the Legion of Merit, awarded to her Marine fighter pilot father, Walter “Bucky” Harris, for his service in World War II and the Korean War.

Other items on display will include the blonde Gibson J-200N acoustic guitar that became her main instrument for performing and recording — a gift from her mentor and duet partner, country-rock icon Gram Parsons. Also featured will be handwritten lyrics by Paul Kennerley for “Diamond in My Crown,” and “White Line,” which were co-written by Harris and Kennerley for the semi-autobiographical 1985 album, The Ballad of Sally Rose, which was the first of Harris’ albums to fully spotlight her own songwriting efforts.

On November 3rd, Harris will be the focus of a special program in the museum’s CMA Theater, where she’ll discuss, among other topics, her upbringing as the child of a prisoner of war, and her exceptionally influential work with Parsons.

More immediately, Harris and an all-star array of her musical friends will gather on September 16th for “Woofstock 2018,” a concert to benefit Harris’ dog-rescue organization Bonaparte’s Retreat and Crossroads Campus. Joining Harris for the event will be Jamey Johnson, John Hiatt and the Goners, Jerry Douglas and Tommy Emmanuel, Elise Davis, Ida Mae, the Lone Bellow, Ashley Monroe and John Paul White, along with special appearances from Lee Ann Womack and Margo Price. For the first time, the concert event will be held at Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, coinciding with the closing weekend of the upcoming annual AmericanaFest. Ticket information is available at emmylouharris.com.