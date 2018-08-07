Rolling Stone
Emmylou Harris Enlists Jamey Johnson, John Hiatt for Annual Woofstock Show

Benefit for dog-rescue organization Bonaparte’s Retreat and Crossroads Campus will close out 2018 AmericanaFest

Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris has recruited Jamey Johnson and many others to perform at her annual Woofstock benefit concert.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

This year’s AmericanaFest will close out with Emmylou Harris’ Woofstock benefit concert, featuring performances by Jamey Johnson, John Hiatt and Ashley Monroe.

The show, which will be held at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, is an annual benefit for Harris’ animal shelter and dog adoption organization Bonaparte’s Retreat. “Come celebrate the wonderful world of dogs with us,” Harris says of the show in a statement.

The concert is set for Sunday, September 16th, capping off the six-day AmericanaFest with an all-star concert that will include performances by John Paul White, the Lone Bellow, Ida Mae, Elise Davis, Jerry Douglas and Tommy Emmanuel. Margo Price and Lee Ann Womack are also slated to make special appearances during the event.

Harris hosted the first annual Woofstock benefit in 2012 after founding the organization in 2004, but this is the first year the show will be included in a venue as large as the Ascend Ampitheater as part of Americanafest’s official programming. Tickets for 2018’s Woofstock go on sale Friday, August 10th.

All proceeds for the show will go to Bonaparte’s Retreat as well as Crossroads Campus, a Nashville non-profit that “bring(s) together rescued shelter animals and young people facing adversity to create hope and a sense of connection.”

The 2018 AmericanaFest, which gets underway September 11th, will feature performances by John Prine, Brandy Clark, Courtney Marie Andrews, American Aquarium and many others.

