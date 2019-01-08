×
Rolling Stone
Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone Set for ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’

NBC special also includes Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez singing Presley’s songs

Blake Shelton, Elvis Presley

Blake Shelton will host a tribute to Elvis Presley and his "'68 Comeback Special."

Rick Diamond/REX/Shutterstock

Elvis Presley’s black-leather “’68 Comeback Special” premiered 50 years ago last month. Today, on what would have been Presley’s 84th birthday, NBC announces a new special in honor of the entertainer: Elvis All-Star Tribute will air Sunday, February 17th.

Hosted by The Voice coach Blake Shelton, the two-hour show features contemporary artists from all genres of music performing songs from throughout Presley’s career, including those he sang on the “Comeback Special.” Among them: Shelton re-creates “Trouble/Guitar Man,” Darius Rucker delivers “One Night” and Jennifer Lopez sings “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams sing a special gospel medley, while Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Rucker, Shelton and Underwood team up for Presley’s anthemic “If I Can Dream.”

The broadcast also includes interviews with Priscilla Presley and the director of the “’68 Comeback Special” — originally just titled Elvis — Steve Binder, who spoke to Rolling Stone in August about the impact of the concert.

As a complement to Elvis All-Star Tribute, RCA/Legacy Recordings will release The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special on February 15th. A collection of Presley’s performances from the original 1968 show, the CD also includes the updated guest-heavy take on “If I Can Dream.”

Here’s the list of performers and songs for the NBC special:

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton
“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes
“Burning Love” – Keith Urban
“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone
“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran
“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez
“One Night” – Darius Rucker
“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton
“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara
“Memories” – Mac Davis
“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend
“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town
“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert
“Love Me” – Pistol Annies
Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton
Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams
“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley
“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban
“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton

