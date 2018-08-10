See Elle King Command a Cult in Stylish New ‘Shame’ Video

Elle King plays a charismatic cult leader in the flashy music video for her new song “Shame,” the lead single from an upcoming album.

Blinged out in a fur coat and gold jewelry, the cane-wielding “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer luxuriates in a palm tree-laden mansion in the “Shame” video, directed by Dano Cerny. Seated alternately on a throne and the roof of a Rolls Royce, she enjoys the spoils of her devoted — and clearly brain-washed — followers, who lavish her with attention even as they stare vacantly into the camera. The song, a shuttering, shimmying blast of pop that King co-wrote with producer Tim Pagnotta, is a brazen invitation to give in to temptation. “I can make you better, babe, come pray with me, get saved with me,” she sings in a near growl.

“Shame” marks the first song to be released from King’s second, yet-to-be-named LP, the follow-up to 2015’s Love Stuff. She earned a CMA award the following year for “Different Girls,” her collaboration with Dierks Bentley, saying at the time that she “would love nothing more than to put out a country album.” ““I write a lot of country songs,” King said. “And I enjoy writing country music, because it brings out a different type of voice for me.”

King plays 107.7 The End’s Summer Camp 2018 in Redmond, Washington, on August 11th.