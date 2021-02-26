Elle King and Miranda Lambert Duet in ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Elle King and Miranda Lambert have teamed up for the exhilarating new duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which marks the former tourmates’ second recorded collaboration after the CMA-winning cover of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

King wrote the uptempo “Drunk” with Martin Johnson (who also produced the track) and it was recorded pre-pandemic in Nashville and New York. The song steadily builds anticipation in the verses with syncopated percussion, sustained low-end piano notes, and backing “oohs” to complement King and Lambert’s more aggressive vocal attack. When the chorus hits, it’s neon-spattered, banjo-flecked euphoria that fits perfectly with the idea of blowing off steam well into the wee hours.

“We don’t gotta wait until the weekend/There’s always time to jump in off the deep end,” Lambert sings, with King concluding in a cathartic shout, “So don’t you wait up tonight, don’t worry I’ll be fine/Baby I’m drunk and I don’t wanna go home.”

“The true story of this song sums up our wild friendship,” King said in a release. “Miranda is someone I have looked up to as a songwriter, musician, performer, and human being for a long time. So our tumbleweed snowball story of getting to know each other is the ultimate real deal kinda thing. Nobody revs me up, kicks my ass on stage, or treats me more like family than Miranda Lambert.”

The single follows King’s 2020 releases “The Let Go” and “Another You.” Her latest full-length album, Shake the Spirit, was released in 2018. Lambert, meanwhile, issued her album Wildcard in 2019 and enjoyed a country radio hit with the single “Bluebird.”