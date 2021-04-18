Elle King, Miranda Lambert Open 2021 ACM Awards with ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Elle King and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards with a bang, performing “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” in heavily fringed biker jackets and glittery bellbottoms.

.@mirandalambert and @ElleKingMusic just kicked off the 56th #ACMawards with their performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" from the @opry!

After walking onstage via a pre-taped red-carpet intro, King and Lambert joined their band to sing the party anthem surrounded by blue-and-pink streamers, evoking the song’s wedding-themed music video. The pair had plenty of fun with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” dancing around and miming some of the lyrical debauchery. Though the capacity of the Opry House was limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, the audience — made up of healthcare workers from Vanderbilt Health in Nashville — cheered them on.

King and Lambert released “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” in February, marking their second collaboration after their CMA-winning cover of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack. The single follows King’s 2020 releases “The Let Go” and “Another You.” Her latest full-length album, Shake the Spirit, was released in 2018.

Lambert released her latest album Wildcard in 2019, spawning the country radio hit single “Bluebird.” She collaborated with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on the upcoming Marfa Tapes, which was recorded outdoors in Marfa, Texas, during the pandemic. The album is out on May 7th.