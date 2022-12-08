Elle King Cancels Three Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs

Elle King has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows after suffering a concussion at home. The singer-songwriter, whose new album arrives in early 2023, shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday.

“No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” she wrote. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion.”

The canceled shows were set for Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. King had managed to play a few dates in December after the injury but decided it was unhealthy to proceed further.

“I tried to push through and played three shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things,” she wrote.

As of now, King will resume touring in 2023 when her headlining A-Freakin-Men Tour gets underway in February. She’ll be joined for most of the trek, which runs from Feb. 14 to March 25, by the Red Clay Strays.

King’s 2023 tour coincides with the Jan. 27 release of her new album Come Get Your Wife, a country-flavored project that includes the single “Try Jesus” and features guest appearances by Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert.

A-Freakin-Men Tour Dates:

Feb. 14 – New Orleans, LA @ the Fillmore

Feb. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Feb. 17 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel

Feb. 18 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel

Feb. 19 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Feb. 21 – Silver Spring, MD @ the Fillmore

Feb. 22 – Huntington, NY @ the Paramount

Feb. 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Feb. 25 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Feb. 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium

Feb. 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ the Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre

March 3 – Detroit, MI @ the Fillmore

March 4 – Chicago, IL @ the Salt Shed

March 5 – St. Paul, MN @ the Palace

March 7 – St. Louis, MO @ the Pageant

March 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

March 10 – Denver, CO @ Summit

March 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

March 14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

March 15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

March 17 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

March 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

March 23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

March 24 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 25 – Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Theater