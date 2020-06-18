 Elizabeth Cook's 'Perfect Girls of Pop': Singer Announces New Album - Rolling Stone
Elizabeth Cook Previews New Album With Jangling ‘Perfect Girls of Pop’

Cook’s upcoming ‘Aftermath’ was produced by Butch Walker

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman

View All

Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook has returned with “Perfect Girls of Pop,” the lead offering from her upcoming seventh album. Titled Aftermath and produced by Butch Walker, the new project will be released September 11th via Agent Love/Thirty Tigers.

In “Perfect Girls of Pop,” Cook mines a vein of restless, jangling college rock that calls to mind R.E.M. and the Replacements. Featuring guitar work by Andrew Leahey (an occasional Rolling Stone contributor), the tune lets Cook ruminate on the path of being an outsider and all the heartache one endures along the way, whether playing the game or not. The titular perfect girls, Cook sings, have “never been hurt before, like they’ve never had their hearts slammed in a door/They sing sweetly.”

Aftermath is the follow-up to Cook’s 2016 album Exodus of Venus and its 12 new songs chronicle a period of loss and struggle. Additionally, Cook is the host of the fishing and interview show Upstream With Elizabeth Cook on the Opry’s Circle TV Network and continues to host her popular Apron Strings program on SiriusXM.

Elizabeth Cook – Aftermath track list:

  1. “Bones”
  2. “Perfect Girls of Pop”
  3. “Bad Decisions”
  4. “Daddy, I Got Love for You”
  5. “Bayonette”
  6. “These Days”
  7. “Stanley By God Terry”
  8. “Half Hanged Mary”
  9. “When She Comes”
  10. “Thick Georgia Woman”
  11. “Two Chords and a Lie”
  12. “Mary, the Submissing Years”

