Elizabeth Cook, Chris Shiflett Announce Joint 2019 Acoustic Tour

Standing onstage during the final moments of this year’s Americana Music Festival in Nashville, Chris Shiflett glanced into the wings, cracked a grin and motioned for Elizabeth Cook to join him at the microphone. The two had crossed paths while recording an episode of Shiflett’s biweekly podcast, Walking the Floor, in 2017. They met up again in early 2018, this time to co-write the country duet “Thank God You’re Not the One That I Go Home To.” Now, several months after debuting the song — which will appear on Shiflett’s next solo album in 2019 — during AmericanaFest, they’re gearing up for a shared tour alongside fellow songwriter Kendell Marvel.

The month-long trek kicks off February 6th in Seattle. After spending the first half of the month on the West Coast, the three songwriters will head to Memphis for the tour’s second leg, which makes a quick circle throughout the Southeast before coming to a close in Nashville on March 3rd. Rather than bring their respective bands along for the ride, Cook, Shiflett and Marvel will all perform acoustically, shining a light on the countrified songwriting tradition that informs each of their solo careers.

For Shiflett, the acoustic tour will serve as a scaled-down counterpart to the Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Tour, which took Dave Grohl, Shiflett and their four bandmates around the world throughout 2017 and 2018. For Cook, the upcoming run doubles as an opportunity to road-test new material from her forthcoming album, Behind the Cracked Brick Curtain. Marvel, who first shared the stage with Shiflett during the October 2017 installment of Marvel’s monthly Honky Tonk Experience residency in Nashville, will share songs for a multi-decade songwriting career that includes solo releases and mainstream hits for other artists.

Dates for Chris Shiflett, Elizabeth Cook and Kendell Marvel’s 2019 acoustic tour:

February 6 – Seattle, WA @ the Triple Door

February 7 – Prosser, WA @ Brewminatti

February 8 – Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre

February 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

February 12 – Bakersfield, CA @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

February 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

February 23 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

February 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

February 26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

February 27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

March 1 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

March 2 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed

March 3 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East