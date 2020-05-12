Eli Young Band, Pat Green Will Play Drive-In Concerts in Texas

A group of Texas country acts, including Eli Young Band and Pat Green, are set to launch a new series of drive-in concerts at the Globe Life Field stadium — home of the Texas Rangers — outside Dallas in early June. The shows, dubbed Concert in Your Car, aim to address the safe return of live music in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eli Young Band leads off the four consecutive nights of concerts on June 4th, followed by Whiskey Myers on June 5th, Pat Green on June 6th, and Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler on June 7th. Fans will park in a lot adjacent to Globe Life Field in Arlington, where they’ll be able to stay in their car as they watch artists perform from a full stage with jumbo screens, with audio piped in through FM radio (or rolled-down windows, if they prefer).

Concerts begin at 9 p.m. and run $40 per vehicle, with limited $80 VIP passes that allow parking in the front two rows. The concert’s information page notes the group’s plan to follow CDC social distancing guidelines, so attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the show; tailgating activities like grilling and games will not be permitted. Single-occupancy restrooms will be available on-site, but concessions will not. Attendees may bring food and beverages for consumption in their vehicles, including alcohol for those 21 and up. Passes go on sale May 15th at 10 a.m.

Concert in Your Car follows other recent moves to resume live concerts while under quarantine. Bishop Gunn singer Travis McCready is set to play a socially-distanced concert at Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Friday. In August, the Los Angeles-area Tailgate Fest is set to host its third year of drive-in concerts, with performers such as Dierks Bentley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Billy Currington.