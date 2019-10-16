 Elaina Kay’s ‘Daddy Issues’: See Video – Rolling Stone
Country Music

See Elaina Kay’s Swaggering ‘Daddy Issues’ Video

Texas singer-songwriter features her family’s Wichita Falls restaurant, Pioneer, in new clip

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman

View All

Texas singer-songwriter Elaina Kay points to some important pieces of her past in the new video for “Daddy Issues,” the tough-as-nails track from her album Issues.

Directed by Aly Faye and Cal Quinn, the clip was filmed at the Wichita Falls, Texas, restaurant Pioneer, which is owned by Kay’s family and was name-checked by Miranda Lambert in a song from her pre-major label days. The man Kay considers her father even makes an appearance in the video, though he definitely isn’t the subject of the song. With its rockabilly guitar riffs and funky backbeat, “Daddy Issues” outlines her biological father’s legal troubles and how Kay emerged from his presence as a better, stronger person.

“‘Daddy Issues’ doesn’t always have to have a negative connotation,” says Kay. “The song is a true story about my biological father, and it did impact me growing up. However, this song isn’t intended to relive the past but instead celebrate the strong woman I have become.”

Kay’s album Issues, which was produced by Paul Cauthen and features fellow Lone Star State musicians the Texas Gentlemen as the backing band, was released in August. In October, Kay will hit the road supporting Rhett Miller on a series of the Old 97’s singer’s solo dates and then close out the year opening a handful of shows for Wynonna & the Big Noise.

Elaina Kay 2019 fall tour dates:

Oct 17 – Providence, RI @ The Columbus Theatre*
Oct 18 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room*
Oct 19 – New Haven, CT @ Café Nine*
Oct 20 – Washington, DC @ City Winery*
Oct 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27*
Oct 24 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café*
Oct 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ballroom at the Taft*
Oct 27 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag*
Dec 4 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall+
Dec 5 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall+
Dec 7 – Waco, TX @ The Waco Hippodrome Theatre+

* with Rhett Miller
+ with Wynonna & the Big Noise

