Eddie Montgomery Previews Debut Solo Album With New Song ‘Alive and Well’

“I’ve been Haggard drunk and Willie high,” Eddie Montgomery admits in his debut solo single, running through a laundry list of the bad decisions and mistakes he’s made along the way. “But,” he croons in the chorus, “I’m alive and well.” The surviving member of country duo Montgomery Gentry released “Alive and Well” on Friday, Montgomery’s first song as a solo artist.

Written by Montgomery, Chris Wallin, and Ira Dean, “Alive and Well” arrives with a video directed by Ed Pryor for Hideout Pictures that pays tribute to those who have faced long odds and survived.

“This song is about a part of my soul, my life and my loved ones who were gone too soon but still live on in me. Even now it’s hard to understand but there must be something else I’m supposed to get done,” Montgomery says. “Just like every single person in this video — from the veterans to the first responders to the teachers.”

“Alive and Well” is a preview of Montgomery’s upcoming solo album, due this October.

Montgomery Gentry amassed a string of radio hits in 2000 with songs like “My Town,” “Something to Be Proud Of” and “Lucky Man,” and released their final album Here’s to You in 2018. A posthumous release, it’s a tribute to co-founder Troy Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash in 2017.

Eddie Montgomery and the Montgomery Gentry Band continue to tour. They have a string of shows booked for September.