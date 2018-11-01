Hear Eddie Montgomery, Darius Rucker’s New ‘Lucky Man’ Duet

Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery teams with Darius Rucker for a bittersweet new version of the duo’s 2007 hit, “Lucky Man,” premiering exclusively on Rolling Stone Country today.

Set for release November 16th, the anniversary album Montgomery Gentry: 20 Years of Hits features a handful of the duo’s hits — tracks for which were re-recorded before founding member Troy Gentry’s 2017 death in a helicopter crash. Its 12 tracks span the entirety of Montgomery Gentry’s career, from their 1999 debut single “Hillbilly Shoes” (the new version of which features Granger Smith) to “Better Me,” released in 2018 as part of the posthumous Here’s to You album. Additional guests include Jimmie Allen, Rodney Atkins, Colt Ford, Logan Mize and Brad Paisley. But it’s “Lucky Man,” the Grammy-nominated Number One from Some People Change, which sets the tone for the whole set.

Sonically true to the original but with a slightly brighter tone, the new version seamlessly incorporates Rucker’s husky voice with Montgomery’s warm delivery to create a classic expression of gratitude — even on the bad days. The powerful sentiment rings especially true now, given the tragedy the band has endured. Montgomery spoke with RSC in the months following Gentry’s death, explaining appreciation for the time they shared, and his own determination to keep the band going.

“I definitely want to make sure we don’t ever forget him, but of course, anybody who met him, you’d never forget him,” Montgomery said. “It’s just, I don’t want to think about the accident, I want to think about all the great times we had. Because I know damn well I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him. We had something that we didn’t even know.”

“Lucky Man” is part of Montgomery Gentry: 20 Years of Hits, out November 16th on Average Joes Entertainment. Delegating Gentry’s vocal parts to members of the band and often their audience, Montgomery Gentry continues to tour, with select dates scheduled through February of 2019.