fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Ed Sheeran Says He Wants to Go Country

The U.K. pop star will perform two songs at the 2023 ACM Awards
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 29: Ed Sheeran performs on Day Two of 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran performs on Day Two of 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is in Frisco, Texas, for Thursday night’s 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, where he’ll perform two songs: one solo, “Life Goes On,” from his latest album – (Subtract), and another with a surprise country guest.

The real news, however, is that Sheeran is open to a future working in the country music genre. “I would love to transition into country,” the U.K. pop star told Billboard backstage at ACM Awards rehearsals. “I love the culture of it — I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs.”

He says he and his wife regularly listen to country music at home (“All day, every day in the kitchen”) and credits Taylor Swift, whom he toured with in 2013, for introducing him to the format. “I’d never really listened to country music as a kid growing up,” Sheeran said.

Sheeran is no stranger to country music and Nashville in particular. He lived in the city for a spell and even wrote an unreleased song with Florida Georgia Line, as he shared with Rolling Stone in an April cover story (“My neck’s still red, the sky’s still blue, my truck’s still big, my girl’s still you,” went the lyrics. “We live where we live because we love living in Middle America”). More recently, Sheeran joined Luke Combs onstage at London’s O2 Arena to perform his own “Dive” at the 2022 C2C Festival.

Trending

He tells Billboard that he believes Combs could sell out even bigger venues in the U.K. “[He] could probably play a stadium in England. I think he put on Wembley next summer, he could sell it.”

Last week, a jury in New York found Sheeran not liable in a copyright lawsuit trial that accused him of copying “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye for his own song “Thinking Out Loud.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

Twitter Has Some Serious Thoughts About Jill Biden's 'Insulting' Seating Arrangement at King Charles III's Coronation

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon Not To Bring His "Bullsh*t" To Her Home

MTV News Signs Off for Good After 36-Year Run

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad