Ed Helms Taps Billy Strings, Lee Ann Womack for ‘Whiskey Sour Happy Hour’ Livestream

Actor-musician Ed Helms combines special guests with roots music, comedy, and interviews for a new livestreamed series. Whiskey Sour Happy Hour premieres April 22nd online and raises funds for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief. Lee Ann Womack, Aubrie Sellers, Billy Strings, and Madison Cunningham all appear in the first installment.

Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, an online offshoot of Helms’ live show at Los Angeles nightclub Largo, airs every Wednesday through May 13th. Yola, Rodney Crowell, Robert Ellis, Chris Thile, Sarah Jarosz, Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, Aoife O’Donovan, and Watkins Family Hour are slated for future episodes, with more guests to be announced later.

The Hangover actor and avid bluegrass musician, who has performed everywhere from Bonnaroo to AmericanaFest, announced the series with a video message. Along with musicians, Helms promised to “rope in some of my comedy buddies for the occasional goofy chitchat.”

Whiskey Sour Happy Hour streams Wednesdays via the Bluegrass Situation, YouTube, and Facebook. It airs 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT, and is presented by the Bluegrass Situation, Americana Music Association, TX Whiskey, and the Allbirds footwear company.

The online series is just the latest fundraiser to spring up during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the People Supporting Artists organization launched its inaugural telethon, which also supported MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.