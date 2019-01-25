Easton Corbin Praises Alan Jackson, John Deere in New ‘Somebody’s Gotta Be Country’

Easton Corbin first made his mark nearly 10 years ago with “A Little More Country Than That,” which earned comparisons to George Strait and envisioned “country” to represent faithfulness and honor above all the usual signifiers. Corbin returns to that thematic territory for the newly released “Somebody’s Gotta Be Country,” the Florida native’s first single since 2017.

Penned by hit writers Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins, “Country” is powered by a sturdy rhythm that bears a trace of “I Won’t Back Down” in its DNA even as it name-checks Alan Jackson and John Deere at various points. The chorus opens up for some ringing electric guitar chords and lets Corbin’s stone-country voice do the rest. “All my running buddies keep settling down/Somebody’s gotta be country in this town,” he sings, suggesting that country is both a call to cut loose and, in the case of Nashville, harder to find by his particular definition. Corbin plays the part in a new video, tossing bales of hay into his truck and doing some target shooting with his bow.

Corbin’s most recent album, About to Get Real, came out in 2015 and his last single, the Number Six-charting “A Girl Like You,” was released a full two years ago. He has a busy winter of touring ahead, with shows played for tonight in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Saturday in Binghamton, New York.