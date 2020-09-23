Hear Earl Thomas Conley’s Rare ‘Better Said Than Done’ From Lost Album

On September 25th, BFD/Audium Nashville will release Earl Thomas Conley – Promised Land: The Lost Album, a collection of previously unreleased tunes recorded by the late country performer. The first preview of the album is the let’s-take-things-slow number “Better Said Than Done,” which opens the collection.

With a bright production driven by piano and crisp electric guitar leads, “Better Said Than Done” evokes the “Holding Her and Loving You” singer’s popular blend of country and soft rock that made him a chart phenom in the Eighties. “We better stop before we hurt someone/That someone could be me,” Conley sings with tenderness, confessing his uncertainty about where a new relationship is headed.

Conley wrote most of the songs on Promised Land in the Nineties, working with collaborators including Ron Reynolds, Nelson Larkin, and Wade Kirby. In the early 2000s, Conley returned to the studio to record the songs, but they were never released.

Conley died in April 2019 at the age of 77.

Promised Land: The Lost Album track list