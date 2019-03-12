Dylan LeBlanc Previews New Album ‘Renegade’ With Moody Title Track

Dylan LeBlanc, the Muscle Shoals, Alabama, singer-songwriter whose ethereal album Cautionary Tale was a must-hear of 2016, has announced his latest project. Renegade, released via ATO Records, will arrive June 7th

The 29-year-old LeBlanc recorded the LP with Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, backed by his band the Pollies. Ahead of the record’s release, the singer posted the title track, synced to a rudimentary but mesmerizing video of dashboard-cam traffic and static. Much like the vibey Cautionary Tale, “Renegade” is an immersive listen, with jangly guitars and LeBlanc’s yearning vocals. But there’s also a sharp-edge and swagger beneath the moody production, as he sings about police APBs and shots ringing out.

“I wanted to write the same type of songs that matched the atmosphere the band and I were bringing live. So, I started with ‘Renegade,'” LeBlanc said in statement, “which was fitting since I felt myself going in a new, more intense direction with this record.”

The performer will launch a tour in support of Renegade in June, kicking off in Atlanta at the Earl. This week he makes a string of appearances at South by Southwest in Austin, including the Luck Reunion on March 14th.

June 12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

June 13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

June 14 — Washington, DC @ Pearl Street

June 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

June 18 —Bethlehem, PA @ Blast Furnace

June 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

June 20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

June 21 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

June 22 — Winnetka, IL @ Winnetka Festival

June 23 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

June 25 — La Crosse, WI @ Charmant Hotel

June 26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

June 27 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

June 28 — St, Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

June 29 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East