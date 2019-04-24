Hear Dylan LeBlanc’s Bittersweet New Song ‘Born Again’

Dylan LeBlanc has offered another look at his upcoming album with the jangly new song “Born Again.” LeBlanc’s album Renegade will be released June 7th via ATO Records.

In “Born Again,” LeBlanc ponders the transformative power of pain, with ringing guitar arpeggios echoing the melancholy feeling of his lyrics. “You never had to look back until you didn’t like what you saw,” he sings in the opening verse. Living is pain and all your choices will follow you, LeBlanc seems to be saying, but it can eventually make you into something new.

“[E]ven though that term is tied to religious meaning, I thought it was interesting and thought about my own experience of wanting to be different, tired of pain and how sometimes life literally beats you into a state of submission,” LeBlanc says in a release. “It literally beats you down until you’re ‘born again,’ until some sort of accordance with the universe takes place, but how everything in your past leads you up to that point.”

LeBlanc previously released the moody title track from Renegade, which he recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton). Following the album’s release, he’ll embark on a headlining tour that begins June 12th at the Earl in Atlanta, Georgia.