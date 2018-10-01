See Dwight Yoakam, Lukas Nelson Cover Willie Nelson’s ‘Me and Paul’

For the latest episode of Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat on SiriusXM, the Grammy winner sat down for a jam session with guest Lukas Nelson for a joyous cover of Willie Nelson’s 1971 classic “Me and Paul.”

Written about the elder Nelson’s mishaps with his drummer Paul English, “Me and Paul” first appeared on that year’s Yesterday’s Wine LP before later lending its name to the Red Headed Stranger’s 1985 album Me & Paul. (In between, Waylon Jennings added his own version, with a nod to fellow outlaw singer Tompall Glaser.) Yoakam and Lukas Nelson’s rendition stays faithful to the original, buoyed by no fewer than four acoustic guitars and a mandolin. While the two singers trade verses, Yoakam can’t hide his pleasure, grinning away throughout the song even when it’s his turn to take the mic.

Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat has aired on Channel 349 of the satellite radio provider since last April. Lukas Nelson joined his father over the weekend at a rally for Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in Austin, Texas, and plays next with his band Promise of the Real at The WhiskyX in Denver, Colorado, on October 5th.