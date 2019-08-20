Dwight Yoakam Lines Up Bakersfield-Themed Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

Dwight Yoakam is bringing the sound of Bakersfield to the Las Vegas Strip. Beginning December 4th, Wynn Las Vegas will present An Evening With Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat, a brief residency at the highlighting the California city’s musical influence.

Opening with six nights of performances in early-to-mid December, Yoakam’s residency at the Wynn’s Encore Theater will focus on the Bakersfield Sound, the raw mixture of twang and rock & roll that rivaled the smooth production style of the Nashville Sound in the 1960s. As with his SiriusXM channel, Yoakam will take concertgoers from the Dust Bowl era forward, exploring the songs and artists who helped put Bakerfield on the map, including Merle Haggard and Buck Owens — with whom Yoakam recorded the hit “Streets of Bakersfield. Additionally, he’ll play some of his own recordings that were influenced by the sound. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. PT.

Yoakam’s most recent album is 2016’s Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars, a bluegrass-themed release that featured a rework of Prince’s “Purple Rain” alongside his own “Guitars, Cadillacs.” Earlier in 2019, he hopped onstage with Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for the final show of the Burning Man Tour at the Hollywood Bowl, leading the group through “Fast as You.”

An Evening With Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat dates:

December 4

December 6

December 7

December 10

December 12

December 14

March 4

March 6

March 7