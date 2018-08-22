Dustin Lynch to Become Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry

Singer Dustin Lynch’s summer just got a lot better, with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. Trace Adkins surprised the Tullahoma, Tennessee, native while he was performing on the Opry’s Tuesday night show.

Removing his hat, Lynch was clearly overwhelmed while Adkins spoke. “All the folks at the Grand Ole Opry are very selective,” said Adkins, a 15-year member. “We think that Dustin Lynch is going to carry on in that grand tradition.”

“I can’t even talk or I’ll start crying,” said Lynch, going on to address his team. “I want to say we would not be here without you guys and girls.” Lynch also recalled his first-ever Opry performance: March 2nd, 2012, when he performed “Cowboys and Angels. “I’ll never forget that day.”

Lynch’s official induction will take place September 18th. The “Small Town Boy” singer follows other recent inductees Chris Janson, who became a member earlier in 2018, and 2017 inductee Chris Young.

Lynch has been on an impressive hot streak since 2014, scoring five consecutive Number One hits with “Where It’s At,” “Hell of a Night,” “Mind Reader,” “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy” — all of which have been certified Gold or Platinum. Lynch released his third album, Current Mood, in September 2017 and followed his hit single “Small Town Boy” with “I’d Be Jealous Too.” In May, he shifted gears and released the non-album track “Good Girl” as his latest single.

Earlier in 2018, Lynch played supporting dates on Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour. Now he’s gearing up for the Reason to Drink…Another Tour with Cole Swindell, which launches October 4th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.