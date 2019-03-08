Dustin Lynch Releases New EP ‘Ridin’ Roads’ With Swerving Title Track

Dustin Lynch follows up his Number One song “Good Girl” with the release of a new three-song EP, Ridin’ Roads.

Written by Lynch with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, the slow-rolling title track celebrates the nighttime drives of Lynch’s formative years in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where having his girlfriend beside him with no particular place to go was all that mattered. With programmed beats and studio polish, “Ridin’ Roads” is balanced by some unexpected Dobro and stringed instruments, linking Lynch to his “Cowboys and Angels” country past.

The other two tracks on the EP find Lynch further diversifying his sound. “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes” combines a slicing guitar line as he pines for making that great small-town escape. With the girl he’s in love with, of course. On “Little Town Livin’,” Lynch is even more progressive, with the singer rapping a string of staccato lyrics in a way that calls to mind Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” before he reaches the sung chorus: “Turning dirt into dust/yeah that’s the ticket/we’re just little town livin’ it up tonight.”

Lynch, who became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in September, will join Thomas Rhett on the road for Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour beginning May 17th. A new album, the follow-up to Lynch’s 2017 effort Current Mood, is expected this summer.