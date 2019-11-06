Dustin Lynch Announces New Album, Plots Headlining Stay Country Tour

Dustin Lynch will kick off 2020 with a new album to promote and a full schedule of tour dates to coincide with the release. Titled Tullahoma, Lynch’s fourth album will be released January 17th.

Named for the Tennessee town where the Grand Ole Opry member grew up, Tullahoma follows 2017’s Current Mood and was co-produced by Lynch with his longtime collaborator Zach Crowell. A full track list hasn’t been announced, but the three songs from Lynch’s 2019 Ridin’ Roads EP as well as the country radio hit “Good Girl” will be included.

“It’s all about me and growing up in my hometown,” Lynch says in a release. “Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family.”

Shortly after the album comes out, Lynch will return to the road with the headlining Stay Country Tour. The trek gets underway January 30th at the Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan, with stops including Boston on March 1st and Bakersfield, California, on March 13th. Travis Denning will support on most dates. Tickets for select dates go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Lynch’s Cowboys and Angels Fund and its charitable efforts.

Lynch recently wrapped up a supporting role on Thomas Rhett’s headlining Very Hot Summer Tour. His current single, “Ridin’ Roads,” is inside the country Top 20 and climbing.

Dustin Lynch’s Stay Country Tour dates:

January 30 – Detroit, MI @ the Fillmore

January 31 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

February 1 – Athens, OH @ Memorial Auditorium

February 7 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

February 8 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 13 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

February 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

February 15 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

February 28 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

February 29 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

March 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 13 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

March 14 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theatre

March 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

March 28 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino