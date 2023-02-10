Nikki Lane Ships Up to Boston for Dropkick Murphys’ ‘Never Git Drunk No More’ Video

Nikki Lane leaves Nashville behind and, ahem, ships up to Boston to film a new video with Dropkick Murphys. The country singer-songwriter duets with DKM’s Ken Casey on “Never Git Drunk No More,” a track off the band’s Woody Guthrie album This Machine Still Kills Fascists.

Directed by Mike Rivkees, the video opens with an anachronistic conversation between Casey and Lane: he calls her up from a pay phone and she answers on a land line. The entire first half of the video finds them singing into the phones, until Lane joins Casey and the band near Boston Harbor to dance and mug for the camera as the group plays behind them.

“Some songs call for videos more than others, and to me, ‘Never Git Drunk No More’ is one of those songs,” Casey said in a statement. “I think it really comes to life through the video.” Trending Drake Ordered to Sit for Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Who Is @Catturd2, the Sh-tposting King of MAGA Twitter? Elon Musk Is Reportedly Firing People Over His Own Flop Tweets ‘Stolen Youth,’ About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult, Is the Year’s Most Disturbing Docuseries

Released last fall, This Machine Still Kills Fascists finds Dropkick Murphys setting their brand of raucous Celtic punk to lyrics by Guthrie, the folk-protest singer and champion of the working class who famously wrote “This machine kills fascists” on his guitar.

Dropkick Murphys will launch their St. Patrick’s Day tour on March 1, culminating with four shows in Boston, including one on St. Patrick’s Day proper, March 17. Lane appears at the first Boston gig, where she and Casey are slated to give the live debut of “Never Git Drunk No More.” Last year, she released her latest album, Denim & Diamonds, produced by Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme.