Drivin N Cryin Preview New Album ‘Live the Love Beautiful’ With Jangly ‘Step by Step’

Venerable Georgia rock band Drivin N Cryin have announced the new album Live the Love Beautiful. Produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan — who played guitar for the group for two years before launching his own successful solo career — the 11-track album highlights the quality mix of Southern rock, country and folk that Drivin N Cryin have been perfecting since forming in the mid-Eighties.

To preview the album, set for a June 21st release, the group unveiled the song “Step by Step.” It’s a jangly slice of heartland rock that underscores the relentless spirit of Drivin N Cryin’s leader Kevn Kinney, who persevered after the band reached its commercial high point in 1991 with the LP Fly Me Courageous. That record yielded a pair of hit MTV videos in the title track and “Build a Fire.”

“All I know is if you lost your record deal in 1993, would you have spent the next 25 years without a record deal, making your own records, traveling around in a van, playing bars and wherever else you can, just because you believed in what you were doing? Just because you loved it? Because that’s what we do,” Kinney said in a statement.

“Step by Step” also shows off the merits of new guitarist Laur Joamets, who made a name for himself playing with Sturgill Simpson. Joamets is just the latest guitar hero to lend his skills to Drivin N Cryin: prior to Tasjan, Sadler Vaden, currently in Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit, was on six-string duty.

The band is set to play Rome, Georgia, on April 5th and will continue on the road through the summer in support of Live the Love Beautiful.

April 5 — Rome, GA @ Brewhouse Music & Grill

April 6 — Hoschton, GA @ Tavern53

April 18 — Hilton Head Island, SC @ Rooftop Bar at Poseidon

April 19 — Tallahassee, FL @ Fifth and Thomas

April 20 — Orlando, FL @ The Veranda Live

April 26 — Newnan, GA @ Brickhouse Grill & Tavern

April 27 — Prattville, GA @ Carl’s Country

May 3 — Greenwood, SC @ Greenwood Community Theatre

May 4 — Maryville, TN @ The Shed

May 24 — Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

May 28 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

May 29 — Greensboro, SC @ White Oak Amphitheater at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

June 21 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

June 22 — Huntsville, AL @ Big Spring Park

June 28 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

June 29 — Asheville, NC @ The Gray Eagle

September 13 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre