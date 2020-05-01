Drive-By Truckers Sing a Social-Distancing Love Song in New ‘Quarantine Together’

Despite being separated by the global pandemic, the members of Drive-By Truckers unite for a bona fide quarantine love song. “Quarantine Together” imagines dating in the social distancing age, with Patterson Hood promising that if his new love interest will just come over to his place, he’ll stay six feet away. At least for the time being.

“What if we acclimate and call this isolation a date/Maybe enough time could go by we could be each other’s mistake,” he sings in one of the verses, before making his argument in the chorus. “We might as well quarantine together as be miserable all alone.”

“Through the miracles of science and technology, DBT has recorded a brand new single,” Hood, a Portland, Oregon resident, says in a statement. “I wrote ‘Quarantine Together’ during our first week in isolation and sent my basic track (recorded in my Heathen Attic) to the gang. Everyone then put their own parts on it and David Barbe mixed it.”

The gentle acoustic number, performed by Hood with his Trucker mates Mike Cooley, Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, and Matt Patton, is out now and also available for purchase on Bandcamp.

Hood and Cooley will also play individual livestream shows on May 6th and May 8th respectively. The shows will air on noonchorus.com.

“Quarantine Together” is the latest quarantine-inspired song to arrive this week. Nashville singer-songwriter Chuck Mead and his Grassy Knoll Boys put out a parody of Hank Snow’s “I’ve Been Everywhere,” retitled “I Ain’t Been Nowhere,” on Wednesday, and country star Luke Combs released the studio version of his song “Six Feet Apart” on Friday.