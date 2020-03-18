 Drive-By Truckers Singer on How He's Being Creative During Quarantine - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile Lead Grammy Museum's Digital Programs During Closure Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood on How He’s Being Creative During Quarantine

Songwriter is at home in Portland, Oregon, with his family, cranking the Clash and Big Star

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patterson Hood

Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers is riding out the coronavirus pandemic at home in Portland, Oregon.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterst

The Drive-By Truckers were planning on spending March on the road in support of their new album, The Unraveling. Instead, band members have been at home with their families, riding out the coronavirus pandemic, and eager to resume touring later this year. Here, in his own words, is how the group’s Patterson Hood has been making the best of his quarantine at home in Portland, Oregon.

I’ve been trying to be helpful and present with the family, but also trying to be as creative and useful as I can. The kids are glad to have me unexpectedly home, but they’re also kinda stressed out about the conditions, and we’re all going a little stir-crazy from being cooped up at home.

It’s a tough balance between wanting them to understand the magnitude but not wanting to freak them out. Us too. I’ve been hoping to do some writing of songs, as well as a book project that I have been working on for some time and never really have enough time for. We’ve also recently built me an office in the attic of our house and I’ve been trying to get a little bit moved into it.

I’ve been listening to a little bit of everything, from old favorites to new stuff that has been knocking me out. The Porridge Radio album Every Bad has been in constant rotation. What a killer album. I’m loving the new Lilly Hiatt and Caroline Rose albums, and the King Krule album Man Alive!, and Gil Scott Heron’s We’re New Again (A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven), which I‘ve been playing every day.

Related

Jimmy Kimmel films a mini monologue from home for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
Watch Jimmy Kimmel Give a 'Quarantine Minilogue' From Home
'The Dark Beauty, Spirit, and Wild Energy' of Shane MacGowan and the Pogues

Related

Micheal Hutchence
New Doc on INXS' Michael Hutchence: 12 Things We Learned
The Biggest Influences on Pop in the 2010s

I’m also a judge for the Vic Chesnutt Songwriting Contest (based in Athens, Georgia), so I’ve had some extra time to really focus on listening to the entries. For older stuff, I’m loving those Big Star reissues of the first two albums, and I’ve been on a Sandinista! jag of late. The Clash just never seems to grow old.

I want to wish everyone luck in surviving this crazy time, physically, mentally, and financially. I’m really stressed about so many people being without their livelihoods for an indefinite length of time. Feeling like no one is in charge on a national level is making all of that way more stressful. I fear for my industry and the service industry in general.

If you’re feeling alone, reach out to friends, via whatever medium you can, and know that you’re not alone.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.