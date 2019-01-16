Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley Announce 2019 Dimmer Twins Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers leaders Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley will play several shows without their trusty backing band in April and May. The Dimmer Twins, named in homage to Glimmer Twins Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, will have a wealth of solo material and Truckers favorites between them to flesh out their setlists.

Hood and Cooley’s trek begins with an April 11th performance at Savannah Music Festival in Georgia, with subsequent shows scheduled through May 18th. The pair will play back-to-back nights at Asheville, North Carolina’s Grey Eagle; Seattle’s Tractor Tavern; and Los Angeles’ famed Largo. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 18th.

This tour will follow the Drive-By Truckers’ current itinerary, co-headlining a handful of dates with Lucinda Williams and rocking aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise ahead of a four-night residency at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia in mid-February. One of those 40 Watt shows is billed as Adam’s House Cat, Hood and Cooley’s Eighties-era band from Athens that pre-dates the Truckers, and whose long lost album Town Burned Down was released in September 2018. The Truckers released their latest album American Band, a searing look at racism and privilege in the U.S., in September 2016.

Dimmer Twins tour dates:

April 11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

April 12 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

April 13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

April 15 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Live

April 16 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

April 17 – South Orange, NJ @ SOPAC

April 18 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street

April 19 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

April 20 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

May 10 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

May 11 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

May 12 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

May 15 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

May 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo