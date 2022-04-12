 Drive-By Truckers' Announce New Album 'Welcome 2 Club XIII' - Rolling Stone
Drive-By Truckers Sing of ‘Penny Beer and Cheap Cocaine’ in Dive-Bar Ode ‘Welcome 2 Club XIII’

It’s the title track to DBT’s latest album, a celebration of their early years as a struggling band

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Drive-By Truckers recall their early days as a bar band — under the name of Adam’s House Cat — in the wryly nostalgic trip “Welcome 2 Club XII.” It’s a song torn from the pages of their own experience, when Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley struggled to keep the attention of hair-metal fans during bad opening-slot gigs.

“Sidewinders in spandex/the parking lot is packed…meanwhile Adam’s House Cat is the opening act/with train songs and ‘People Who Died,’” Hood sings, nodding to the Jim Carroll Band song the band still covers today.

“Welcome 2 Club XIII” is the title track to Drive-By Truckers’ upcoming 14th studio album, produced by Dave Barbe. Set for release on June 3, the LP features cameos by Margo Price, Mike Mills of R.E.M., and singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana, and recalls the band’s time cutting their teeth in clubs that offered “penny beer and cheap cocaine.”

“Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now,” Hood said in a statement. “That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I’m really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming.”

Welcome 2 Club XIII track list:

1. “The Driver”
2. “Maria’s Awful Disclosures”
3. “Shake and Pine”
4. “We will never wake you up in the morning”
5. “Welcome 2 Club XIII”
6. “Forged in Hell and Heaven Sent”
7. “Every Single Storied Flameout”
8. “Billy Ringo in the Dark”
9. “Wilder Days”

