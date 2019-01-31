See Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Intimate ‘Electricity’ Video

Nashville-based performers Drew and Ellie Holcomb have released the intimate video for “Electricity,” the title track from their new EP.

The husband-and-wife team, who have released music separately as well as toured together as part of live favorites Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, huddle around a single microphone and face one another in the simple clip. “It’s not a statue on the boulevard/It’s not a war or a dream or a shooting star,” Drew sings, his voice accented by Ellie’s soft harmonies as they describe the type of love that can power an entire city. During the song’s spacey, swooning instrumental break, there’s a more candid moment between the two as they get close and share a laugh.

Released on January 11th, Electricity is a three-song EP that emphasizes the Holcombs’ partnership. Also included on the release are “Love Anyway” and a cover of Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” inspired by the group’s days touring with the Red Headed Stranger. “It is now one of our kid’s favorite songs and a pretty accurate picture of our lives,” writes Drew on the band’s website.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb are currently playing shows in support of the release on a trek billed as the You & Me Tour: An Evening with Drew and Ellie Holcomb. Their tour’s next stop is tonight at the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida, with dates scheduled through February 24th.