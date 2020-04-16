Hear Drake White Celebrate the Easy Life With New Song, ‘Mix ‘Em With Whiskey’

Drake White is a firm believer in the idea that a little dash — or shot — will do ya. He celebrates the benefits of brown liquor in his new song, “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey.” The latest track off of his upcoming EP, Stars, the song is an easygoing balm for uncertain times and a reminder not to look too far ahead. Being present is key to navigating today’s world, he says.

” ‘Whiskey’ is about camaraderie and craftsmanship. It’s about good times … sinking into those good times and being in the here and now,” White says. “It’s my favorite song on the EP because the crowd is singing it before the second chorus hits live, so that makes me think we may have something.”

For the Stars project, the Alabama native teamed up with a new producer, Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three. Johnston helps harness White’s raved-about live energy over the EP’s five tracks, which also include the already released “Favorite Band” and “Eat, Drink & Dream.”

“It was free and easy with JJ. We have known each other for a month of Sundays, so there is a vibe and a shelter that only good friends can provide,” White says of collaborating with Johnston. “Jaren knows my fans, my spirit, and my style. I’ve always been a hands-on guy with a co-producing mindset to my projects. We were able to work together nicely on what we both wanted out of the songs, and that was a great feeling.”

After a scary 2019, during which White was diagnosed with a brain disorder, the singer-songwriter is back on his feet, fully recovered, and focused on his new EP, which he considers an artistic rebirth.

“My favorite part of making Stars was the independence of it. From the band, to the songs, to the studio, to the time of day we recorded, we did everything the way we wanted,” he says. “Communication was easy, the way it’s supposed to be, and I think you can feel that in the tracks.”

Up-and-coming country singer Larry Fleet also put out his own version of the song earlier in March.

Stars will be released April 24th.

Stars tracklist:

1. “Luckiest Man” (Ben Burgess, Josh Kerr, Alysa Vanderheym, Cary Barlowe)

2. “Mix ‘Em With” Whiskey (Ryan Beaver, Rodney Clawson, Adam Hambrick, Andrew DeRoberts)

3. “Eat, Drink & Dream” (Drake White, Tommy Cecil, Greylan James)

4. “My Favorite Band” (Drake White, Ross Ellis, Dan Fernandez, Michael Whitworth)

5. “All Would Be Right With the World” (Drake White, Tommy Cecil, Matt Alderman)