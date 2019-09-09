Hear Dori Freeman’s Wistful New Song ‘All I Ever Wanted’

Dori Freeman blends the plaintive simplicity of her deep Appalachian roots with the bright, bubbly strains of Sixties pop throughout Every Single Star, the Virginia singer-songwriter’s forthcoming third LP, due September 27th. Like her previous two albums, this one was produced by Teddy Thompson, the son of folk-rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson. Whether sweetly romantic or tinged with melancholy, the cuts on Every Single Star burst forth with gorgeous melodies. That’s especially true of the dreamy acoustic tune, “All I Ever Wanted,” an achingly wistful plea from a woman who just wants to feel that she matters to her romantic partner.

“There’s a closed-up roller rink down the road from where I live which sparked the first line I wrote for the song,” Freeman tells Rolling Stone Country. “I imagined this character who’d been put on the back burner in her relationship and was just sort of wandering around in a dreamlike state trying to get her lover’s attention.”

“I’ve been growing tired but you don’t seem to care, you left out the scissors so I cut my hair/ Leaving in your navy suit like a millionaire, once upon a time you won me a teddy bear,” Freeman sings as a proud sense of lonesome sets in. While this particular track deals with abandonment, the bulk of Every Single Star finds her celebrating motherhood, but also trying to strike a balance between time on the road and at home with her husband (drummer Nick Falk) and her young daughter.

Every Single Star marks Freeman’s second album on her own label Blue Hens Music, following 2017’s Letters Never Read. Freeman will play Baird Lounge in Berea, Kentucky, on Wednesday, September 11th, and will be in Nashville the following day for an AmericanaFest showcase at Musicians Corner in Centennial Park.