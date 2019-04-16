Hear Donovan Woods’ New Acoustic Version of ‘Truck Full of Money’

Donovan Woods has given his song “Truck Full of Money” an extensive overhaul, turning the cinematic track from his Juno-winning album Both Ways into an intimate acoustic ballad. This new version, premiering on Rolling Stone Country today, is the first release from The Other Way, an acoustic companion album to Both Ways that will be released May 3rd.

In its original form, “Truck Full of Money” was almost a study in contrasts — it married dramatic, sweeping production to Toronto-based Woods’ meditation on the frequently lonely, unhealthy aspects of a touring musician’s life and the yawning gaps that exist between the few minutes of glory on stage. His new acoustic rendition is slowed down, with 12-string guitar replicating the soaring string melody from the original and mandolin providing some subtle rhythmic counterpoint to Woods’ vocal melodies.

“The scope is still wide and it all still feels pretty grand. It’s a song about anxiety and that feels more obvious to me in this acoustic take,” says Woods. “This project is really an exercise in testing the resilience of these songs and seeing if they hold up to this type of examination. When you make a studio record, you have to think about the live show, and on these acoustic versions, I can abandon most of that and just let the songs sit there.”

Out May 3rd, The Other Way was produced by guitarist Todd Lombardo (Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour). It also includes an appearance by Tenille Townes, who joins for an updated rendition of “I Ain’t Ever Loved No One Like That.” Earlier in 2019, Woods released the track “Go to Her,” which was followed in March by his triumphant night at the Juno Awards, where Both Ways was named Contemporary Roots Album of the Year.