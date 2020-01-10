Dom Flemons Plans Expanded Reissue of 2014 Album ‘Prospect Hill’

Since co-founding the Carolina Chocolate Drops in 2005, Dom Flemons has conducting a scholarly exploration of American roots music’s many nooks and crannies, earning himself the nickname “the American Songster.” In 2014, he doubled down on that reputation with his seminal album Prospect Hill. Now that LP is being repackaged and reissued in a deluxe edition called Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus, due out February 28th via Omnivore Recordings.

The new package spans two discs and includes the original 14 tracks of Prospect Hill on one disc, and then a second disc of rare and unreleased material. Flemons’ nine-track 2015 Record Store Day EP What Got Over occupies the first half of Disc 2, and a selection of previously unreleased cuts called The Drum Major Instinct focusing on rhythm and beats fills out the rest. Along with the announcement, Flemons re-released the song “Too Long (I’ve Been Gone),” a gentle acoustic lament from the perspective of a road-weary musician.

“For more than a decade, I’ve traveled nearly 100,000 miles every year serving as a tradition bearer to American roots music,” says Flemons. “This journey has taken me everywhere from Australia, Malaysia, Europe, the U.K. and almost every state in America. This song is a reminder of the mantra ‘when the world seems so far away, I’ve got nothing left except my mind.'”

In 2018, Flemons released the Grammy-nominated solo album Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys via Smithsonian Folkways, making him a uniquely equipped expert to discuss the phenomenal rise of Lil Nas X in 2019.

Dom Flemons – Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus track list:

Disc One

Part One — Prospect Hill



“’Til The Seas Run Dry”

“Polly Put The Kettle On”

“But They Got It Fixed Right On”

“Have I Stayed Away Too Long?”

“Georgia Drumbeat”

“I Can’t Do It Anymore”

“Sonoran Church Two-Step”

“Too Long (I’ve Been Gone)”

“Marching Up Prospect Hill”

“It’s A Good Thing”

“Grotto Beat”

“Hot Chicken”

“San Francisco Baby”

“My Money Runs Out”

Disc Two

Part Two — What Got Over

“Big Head Joe’s March”

“Milwaukee Blues”

“Clock On The Wall”

“Keep On Truckin’”

“Hot Chicken” (Alternate Version)

“Have I Stayed Away Too Long?” (Alternate Version)

“Going Backward Up The Mountain”

“’Til The Seas Run Dry” (Alternate Version)

“What Got Over”

Part Three — The Drum Major Instinct

“Wingtips”

“Going Backward Up The Mountain” (Instrumental)

“Sugar Dance”

“Grotto Beat” (Instrumental)

“The Songster Arrives”

“Georgia Drumbeat” (Instrumental)

“Clock On The Wall” (Instrumental)

“Hot Chicken” (Instrumental)

“Too Long (I’ve Been Gone)” (Instrumental)

“What Got Over” (Instrumental)

“The Grand Manifesto”

“Blue Butterfly”