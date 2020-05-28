Dolly Parton Brings Comfort in a Crisis With New Song, ‘When Life Is Good Again’

Dolly Parton has done her part and then some to bring her fans some solace during the COVID-19 pandemic: releasing six of her albums to streaming for the first time, launching a read-aloud video series for children, and offering frequent words of wisdom to her Twitter followers. The country star even donated $1 million to Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center to aid in COVID-19 research. Now, she’s released a new song, “When Life Is Good Again,” that directly addresses the pandemic — more specifically, how blessed we’ll be when this is all over.

“We’ve been brought to our knees/We’ve been so ill at ease/There are no guarantees/But you know life goes on/This too shall pass away,” Parton sings reassuringly, echoing her earlier video messages to anyone struggling medically or financially during this crisis. She later sings of what she’ll do once quarantine is lifted: “I’ll sell my boat and fly my kite/Walk in the park, go out at night/And hold my loved ones extra tight/When everything is on the mend/I’ll even drink with my old friends/Sing and play my mandolin.”

Last month, Parton paid tribute to her longtime friend and collaborator Kenny Rogers following the country legend’s death, performing “Sweet Music Man” as part of the television special CMT Giants: Kenny Rogers.