Dolly Parton, Bobby Braddock to Explore Country Songwriting in New Books

Dolly Parton’s homespun tales of her humble East Tennessee upbringing and soul-baring tunes of love and loss like “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You” will be revealed in an entirely new way with the November 17th release of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Published by Chronicle Books, the volume is described as both a visual memoir and annotated songbook, revealing the personal stories and intimate details behind the lyrics of 175 of Parton’s songs through never-before-seen photographs, memorabilia and reflections on the songs in her own words. Teaming with Parton on the project is legendary music journalist Robert K. Oermann, who provides additional insight and historical context behind the six decades of songs.

“I’m so thrilled to be collaborating with Chronicle Books on Songteller,” Parton said in a statement. “A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics. So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!”

Bobby Braddock, another of Nashville’s most respected tunesmiths (and the creative force behind songs including George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and Tammy Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E”), also has a new book on the horizon. Coming July 6th from The History Press, Country Music’s Greatest Lines: Lyrics, Stories & Sketches From American Classics will spotlight the lyrics and the behind-the-scenes tales of songs from country music pioneers such as Hank Williams, Bill Anderson, Roger Miller and Merle Haggard, and modern songwriting heroes including Alan Jackson, Taylor Swift and Eric Church. A creator of, and a firsthand witness to, some of Nashville’s most iconic songwriting moments, Braddock previously published the memoir Bobby Braddock: A Life on Nashville’s Music Row in 2015.