 Dolly Parton's Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Read - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Stevie Nicks Pays Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'She Was a Political Rock Star'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Dolly Parton on Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘Her Message Rang Loud and Clear’

Country icon remembers Supreme Court Justice, who died Friday at 87

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was "small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her."

Getty Images for Berggruen Insti

The country music community has been honoring the memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, following the Supreme Court Justice’s death on Friday at 87. On Saturday, Dolly Parton posted a poetic statement on Instagram, with a photo of Justice Ginsburg in her judicial robe.

“She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” Parton wrote. “Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton.”

Ginsburg was a feminist icon, defending reproductive and civil rights. Prior to being seated on the high court, she argued fiercely against gender discrimination as the director of the ACLU’s Women’s Right Project. While Parton, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, has been hesitant in the past to identify herself as a feminist, her trailblazing career and, specifically, songs like “9 to 5” underscore her advocacy on behalf of women. “I think we all should be treated with respect and if we do a good job, we should get paid for it,” she told CBS in 2019.

Parton rarely wades into politics — her statement in tribute to Ginsburg is apolitical — but in August, she spoke clearly about the Black Lives Matter movement in an interview with Billboard. “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” Parton said. “And of course black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the East conference room at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2013. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
May Her Memory Be a Movement
Democrats Blow Through All-Time Donation Records at ActBlue Following Justice Ginsburg's Death

Related

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman: Long Live the King
Before the Landslide: Inside the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, following Sandra Day O’Connor. After O’Connor retired in 2006, Ginsburg was the sole woman jurist until 2009, when Sonia Sotomayor joined the court. Ginsburg died from complications due to metastatic pancreatic cancer. In the days leading up to her death, Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Along with Parton, country artists like Trisha Yearwood remembered Justice Ginsburg. “I am gutted. RIP RBG. Power, grace, leadership, strength. 2020 you are literally the worst,” she tweeted. Maren Morris called her “The O.G. of law and order,” and later called out hypocrites celebrating Ginsburg’s death for what it means for President Trump’s efforts to ram through a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the November election. “I see the people with ‘I love Jesus’ in their bios rejoicing in her death,” Morris wrote. “Tomorrow, take the crosses and the Bibles from your home and drop them at Goodwill so someone more deserving can use them.”

 

In This Article: Dolly Parton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.