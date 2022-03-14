 Dolly Parton Withdraws From Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Contention - Rolling Stone
Dolly Parton Withdraws From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Consideration: 'I Don't Feel I Have Earned That Right'

Country superstar is nominated alongside Eminem, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran

Jon Freeman

Dolly Parton has asked to bow out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly Parton is one of several worthy artists who are currently being considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. Or, at least, she was.

The country star, who recently released her new book Run, Rose, Run and its companion album, posted a statement on Monday asking to bow out of consideration for the honor.

“Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton doesn’t get into specifically why she doesn’t feel worthy to be included, because there is plenty of evidence she actually is worthy, but alludes to the fact that she hasn’t exactly made a straight rock & roll record.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

The decision to “bow out” isn’t entirely up to Parton, however. In years past, musicians such as Axl Rose, John Lydon, and Todd Rundgren protested their inclusion, then ended up being voted in anyway. Lydon famously sent an angry letter to be read at the ceremony when the Sex Pistols were inducted in 2006. Furthermore, ballots for this year that include her name are already out there. Parton may not have much choice on whether or not she gets inducted, but she can always — like Lydon and others — abstain from attending if she does.

Parton is nominated alongside several generations and styles of artists, including Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, and MC5. Final choices will be announced in May.

