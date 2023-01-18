Dolly Parton Says Her Rock Album Will Feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Pink, and More Legends

Dolly Parton is wasting no time putting together a rock album with a group of A-list guest stars. On Tuesday, the dual Country and Rock Hall of Famer told The View that she’s already recruited Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Paul McCartney, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler to be part of the project.

Parton had initially been reluctant to be considered for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, stating that since her career had been mostly based in country music, other people deserved the honor more. But voters felt like she belonged regardless, so she was inducted in November and started making it her mission to put out a rock project.

“I just didn’t feel like I had earned it but they explained to me why I was in it and all that so I said, ‘Well, if you insist on giving it to me, I’ll take it,’” she told the hosts of The View. “But if I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to do something to earn it.”

There is no release date yet for Parton’s rock project, but host Joy Behar noteed that it will feature covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” (which Dolly previously cut on 2002’s Halos & Horns) and the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” though she hasn’t been able to rope in singer Mick Jagger just yet.

“I’m doing my best to try to get him on, but I did his song anyway,” Parton joked, pointing out that Pink and Brandi Carlile will appear with her on that one. Trending Ron Jeremy Found ‘Not Competent’ to Stand Trial in Serial Rape Case Joe Manganiello on Discovering He’s Part-Black and Descended From Slaves ‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Is Giving Us a ‘Knives Out’-Style Mystery Every Week George Santos Allegedly Took $3,000 From Dying Dog's GoFundMe

The album will also feature an appearance by Cher, but Parton hasn’t determined which song at this point. “That’s gonna be a big thrill,” she said.

On New Year’s Eve, Parton showed her rock & roll appeal as she joined her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a televised special, singing Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock & Roll,” “Jolene,” Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” and the classic “I Will Always Love You.”