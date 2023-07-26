Dolly Parton Unveils Her Queen Cover ‘We Are the Champions’ for 2024 Paris Olympics

With her Rockstar looming, Dolly Parton has shared her rendition of the Queen classics “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” as a reminder that the Paris Olympics 2024 are exactly one year away.

The video for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s rendition of the sports anthems was made in collaboration with NBC, which will televise the Paris Olympics starting July 26, 2024. The visual finds Parton singing the tracks with a Parisian background, spliced together with footage from previous Olympic games.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Parton said in a statement. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

(Notably, Parton inverses the News From the World tracks, putting “We Are the Champions” ahead of “We Will Rock You,” flipping the expectations from decades of classic rock radio playlists.)

Parton’s take on “We Are the Champions” is also featured on her upcoming 30-song, guest-filled LP Rockstar, due out Nov. 17 and capitalizes on her 2022 induction into the Rock Hall. The covers album includes appearances by dozens of artists, including Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr, John Fogerty, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Sheryl Crow, and many more artists.