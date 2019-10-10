Dolly Parton’s Grand Ole Opry Anniversary Concert to Air on NBC

Dolly Parton became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 4th, 1969. Fifty years later, she’ll celebrate that golden anniversary on October 12th with an all-star concert on the Opry stage in Nashville. The show has long been sold out, but fans of Dolly can now catch the concert when it airs on NBC during Thanksgiving week.

Titled Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry, the TV special premieres Tuesday, November 26th, and features highlights from this weekend’s Opry tribute. Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, and Hank Williams Jr. are among the veteran artists paying tribute to Parton, along with contemporary stars like Dierks Bentley, Margo Price, Lady Antebellum, and Chris Janson.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said in a statement. “I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me.”

Parton has been the focus of a number of projects of late, from the Opry recognition to the subject of a new podcast titled Dolly Parton’s America, which debuts this fall. She also cameos in the holiday film Christmas at Dollywood, premiering on the Hallmark Channel in December.