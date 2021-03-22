Dolly Parton ‘MusiCares Person of the Year’ Concert Coming to Netflix

In 2019, Dolly Parton became the first country-music artist to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year honor, following past recipients like Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Carole King. Now fans will be able to witness the typically industry-only event: On April 7th, Netflix premieres Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute.

Taped just before the Grammy Awards in February 2019, the concert features artists like Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, and Miley Cyrus — Parton’s goddaughter — paying musical tribute to the country songwriter. Chris Stapleton, Shawn Mendes, Yolanda Adams, and Willie Nelson are also among the performers. Little Big Town host and sing for Parton.

The event raised more than $6.7 million for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s organization that provides assistance to musicians and their families with urgent health needs.

“I am so happy that Netflix is going to be showing the MusiCares tribute to me. MusiCares has done so much for the people in this industry and continues to be a beacon of light for those in need,” Parton said in a statement. “I am so proud and impressed with all of the great artists. It was such a joy and a humbling experience to be able to sit and watch all of the great artists singing songs that I had written or had been a part of.”

Earlier this month, Parton released a video showing her receiving her Covid-19 vaccination and encouraging others to get theirs. “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today, and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too,” she said.

The last MusiCares Person of the Year honorees were Aerosmith in 2020.