Dolly Parton Named 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

Dolly Parton will become the first country-music artist to be named the MusiCares Person of the Year in the honor’s 29-year history. The Recording Academy will salute the Tennessee native, who rose from poverty in the Smoky Mountains to become a global superstar, at a February 8th, 2019, ceremony in Los Angeles.

The MusiCares Person of the Year event is traditionally held during Grammy Week and features a host of artists paying tribute to the honoree. (This year’s Grammys are set for February 10th.) Last year, Harry Styles, Keith Urban and Miley Cyrus were among those performing for Fleetwood Mac, the first-ever band to receive the designation. While guest artists have yet to be announced, it’s a fair bet that Cyrus will make a return appearance for Parton — the 9 to 5 actress is the pop star’s godmother.

Along with being known for such hits as “Coat of Many Colors,” “I Will Always Love You” and the Kenny Rogers duet “Islands in the Stream,” Parton is a musician, author, namesake of the Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and philanthropist. Her Imagination Library, an initiative to encourage children to read by distributing free books, recently delivered its 100th million book.

In 2017, Parton released the children’s album I Believe in You, and sings with Alison Krauss on a just-released tribute LP to Roger Miller. In 2019, she will receive her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her role in the Trio collaboration with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt.

Proceeds from the MusiCares benefit concert support the MusiCares charity, the Recording Academy’s campaign to provide people in the music industry a “place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.”